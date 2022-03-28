Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $754,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,490,000 after buying an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,414,000 after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.38. 431,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,615,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.63. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.43 and a 1-year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

