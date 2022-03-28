Signature Securities Group Corporation Grows Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 562.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 104,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.00. 1,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,742. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $107.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.15.

