Roger Whiteside Buys 7,823 Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Roger Whiteside acquired 7,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,421 ($31.87) per share, with a total value of £189,394.83 ($249,334.95).

GRG stock traded up GBX 81 ($1.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,499 ($32.90). 175,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,848. Greggs plc has a one year low of GBX 2,025.44 ($26.66) and a one year high of GBX 3,443 ($45.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,540.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,877.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $40.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.97) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

