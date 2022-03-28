OceanEx Token (OCE) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,278.00

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $20,278.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.77 or 0.07054175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,303.37 or 0.99614784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

