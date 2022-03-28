Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $717.92.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Lam Research by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $554.82. 752,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,345. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $561.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.