Short Interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expands By 138.5%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the February 28th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.72.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

