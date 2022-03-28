FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 38.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -22.41%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

