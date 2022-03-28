Analysts Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

BERY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. 4,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

