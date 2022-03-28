First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Down 47.1% in March

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FUNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First United by 660.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First United in the third quarter valued at $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 16.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,284. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.82.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

