Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,700.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.04) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($26.20) to GBX 1,800 ($23.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,716.67.

OCDGF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,204. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

