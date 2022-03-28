Signature Securities Group Corporation Raises Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 474.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

EMB stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.71. 298,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,662,619. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $113.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

