Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.84. 34,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,418. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61.
