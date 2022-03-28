Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.24. 3,281,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.