Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

FB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.75. The company had a trading volume of 394,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,973,063. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $603.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

