Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Down 6.4%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.75 and last traded at $66.76. 82,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,783,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

