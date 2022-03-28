Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.09 and last traded at $97.60. 14,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,464,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on U. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

