Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Down 4.5%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. 1,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 656,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The stock has a market cap of $673.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 112,679 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

