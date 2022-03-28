CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Hits New 52-Week High at $312.93

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $312.93 and last traded at $312.93, with a volume of 1041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACI. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after acquiring an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 485.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 459,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 38.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

