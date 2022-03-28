KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Down 69.0% in March

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KINZ stock remained flat at $$10.04 during trading on Monday. 99,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,745. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. KINS Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINZ. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in KINS Technology Group by 122.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 737,307 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in KINS Technology Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,548,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

