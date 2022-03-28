Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 459,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,872. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

