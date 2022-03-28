Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00128556 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.