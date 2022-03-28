Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth $1,408,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234,276 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gogo by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 80,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.10. 16,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,357. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. Gogo has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.51. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

