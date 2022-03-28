Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.99. 22,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,776. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average is $130.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

