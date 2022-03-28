Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 498 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $431.62. 3,281,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,483. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.00. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

