Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,326. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.20.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMN. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

