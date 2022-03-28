Critical Comparison: Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) & Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) and Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) are both retail trade companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Macy’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 1 0 0 2.00 Macy’s 3 4 5 0 2.17

Macy’s has a consensus price target of $32.91, indicating a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Macy’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Macy’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Macy’s $24.46 billion 0.31 $1.43 billion $4.60 5.50

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Macy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A Macy’s 5.84% 53.59% 9.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Macy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Macy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Macy’s beats Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers. It operates 306 stores, including 198 tiendas chedraui, 60 super chedraui, 15 super che, and 33 supercito stores; and 7 distribution centers in Mexico, as well as 125 self-service stores, such as 64 El Super and 61 Fiesta stores in the United States. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products. The company was founded by Rowland Hussey Macy Sr. on March 6, 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

