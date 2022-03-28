Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.15). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $10,525,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cryoport by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,836 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $175,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at $2,650,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. Cryoport has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a current ratio of 16.26.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

