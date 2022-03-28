Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VCSA. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,267. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. As a group, research analysts expect that Vacasa will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,920,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth about $19,583,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

