Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Parabellum Acquisition by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 116,152 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 520,864 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRBM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.83. 6,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,357. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. Parabellum Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is based in DALLAS.

