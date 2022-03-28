Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hyzon Motors traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 43,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,430,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

