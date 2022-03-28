Insider Buying: Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP – Get Rating) insider Catherine (Kate) Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,900.00 ($13,259.26).

Catherine (Kate) Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Step One Clothing alerts:

On Friday, December 31st, Catherine (Kate) Thompson bought 12,750 shares of Step One Clothing stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,762.50 ($14,638.89).

About Step One Clothing

Step One Clothing Limited operates as a direct-to-consumer pure online retailer for men's underwear in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers men's underwear products, such as boxer briefs, trunks, and a boxer brief with a fly through its website, www.stepone.life. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

Featured Articles

