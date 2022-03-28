Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $132.58 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average of $158.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

