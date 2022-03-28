Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 202.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,112. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.