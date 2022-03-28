Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 202.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,112. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.69.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
