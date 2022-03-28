AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $10.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.69. 758,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,154. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $155.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

