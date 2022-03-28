Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 530.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,253,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 1,741,514 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 388,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

SLDB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. 8,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,440. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.