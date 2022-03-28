IoTeX Market Cap Hits $897.77 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $897.77 million and approximately $52.46 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00233801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00110658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

