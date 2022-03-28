Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $550.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $550.75.

Several brokerages have commented on TECH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $2,262,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $435.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.05.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.