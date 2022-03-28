Sentinel (DVPN) Achieves Market Cap of $36.21 Million

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $36.21 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,292,390,414 coins and its circulating supply is 7,657,175,089 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

