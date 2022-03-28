Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,859. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.21 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average is $114.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.