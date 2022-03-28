Kercheville Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Kercheville Advisors LLC reduced its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXE shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,579. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.89. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

