Gordon Haskett Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s previous close.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Shares of FND traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.20. 10,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,244. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $96,997,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

