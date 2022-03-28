DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,578,000 after purchasing an additional 592,750 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 26.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.65. 3,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

