Brokerages Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. General Motors posted earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

General Motors stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,339,301. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in General Motors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

