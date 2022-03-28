Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRCC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 34,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,034. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.26. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

