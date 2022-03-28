Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,911,198 shares.The stock last traded at $9.54 and had previously closed at $10.03.

OSCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.