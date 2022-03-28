Australian Unity Office Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:AOF)

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78.

About Australian Unity Office Fund (Get Rating)

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

