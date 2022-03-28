Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PLZ.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.66. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.90 and a 1-year high of C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$515.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

