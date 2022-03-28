Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.69. 35,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$6.99 and a 12-month high of C$9.72.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,050. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$416,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$460,366. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 202,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,369 and have sold 66,413 shares worth $523,974.

DPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

