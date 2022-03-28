Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 315,964 shares.The stock last traded at $107.87 and had previously closed at $108.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,137,000 after buying an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after buying an additional 215,084 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 239,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,496,000 after acquiring an additional 134,795 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

