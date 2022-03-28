Short Interest in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Drops By 42.1%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 468,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

RBAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 6,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. RedBall Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.50.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.